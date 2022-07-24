Lois Ann (ne Ellis) Irvine, devoted wife of the late Bert R Irvine, passed away on July 14, 2022 at the age of 88.
She is survived by her children; Linda Eplett, Nancy Sipler, Jeffrey Irvine, Kimberly Corapi, 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, her sister Barbara Stauble and her beloved beagle Bailey.
A private graveside service for family is planned. Memorial donations in Lois's honor may be made to: Greenmore Farms Animal Rescue. Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, Delaware