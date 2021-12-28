Lois Ann Groff, 49, of Pittsgrove, NJ passed on to her eternal reward on December 22, 2021. She was born on February 16, 1972 in Ephrata, PA, the daughter of the late Melvin F. Martin and Miriam (Good) Martin of Ephrata, PA. She became the loving wife of J. Merlin Groff, son of the late Elwood & Ruthann Groff. They celebrated their 28th anniversary in July.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by three sons, Jonathan,
Chadwin, and Carlin, two daughters, Jennica and Jalissa, all at home, a granddaughter
Adrianna Groff, four brothers, Melvin Lee (Joanne) of Williamsburg, PA, Mark (Pauletta) of Rochester, WA, Matthew of Pinegrove, PA, Michael (Luela) of Culver, OR, one sister Joan Martin of Lititz, PA and a brother-in-law, Daniel (Debbie) Weaver of Lititz, PA. She was preceded in death by a son Justin, and a sister Rose Weaver, widow of Paul Torkelson.
She was a faithful member of the Vineland Mennonite Church where services will be held Wednesday 12/29 2:00-4:00 PM & 6:00-8:00 PM. Her funeral service will be conducted 10 AM on Thursday 12/30 at the Vineland Mennonite Church, 1127 W. Garden Rd., Vineland, NJ with burial to follow in the church cemetery. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit: www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
