Lois Ann ( Freeman) Sweigart, 88, of Denver, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Spring Township, Berks County, to the late Raymond and Helen (Stuber) Freeman and was the wife of the late Galen Rogers Sweigart who passed away in 2009.
Lois was a homemaker and she had also worked at various garment factories in the area. She enjoyed watching old western movies and especially enjoyed bowling.
Lois is survived by 2 sons, Galen R., husband of Vicki (Knox) Sweigart of Portland, OR and Scott E. Sweigart of Lancaster; 3 grandchildren, Andrea Sweigart, Sara Durnin, and Ryan Wechter; 3 great-grandchildren, Maxwell Durnin, Maya Durnin, and Lenore Sweigart-Bazzle; 2 sisters, Jacqueline Weinhold of Bowmansville and Lydia Keffer of Reading.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, David Sweigart, daughter, Carole L. Bell, a great-grandchild, Brittany; and 3 siblings, Raymond Freeman, Viola Irvin, and Linda Freeman.
Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions in Lois' memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »