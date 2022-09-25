Lois Aierstock Hastings, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter on
Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born June 6, 1930, in Lancaster, Lois was the daughter of the late Raymond H. Aierstock and the late Ethel (Deiter).
Lois graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1947. Upon graduating from Wilson College, Chambersburg, PA., Lois worked as a recruiter for her alma mater. Married to Jack E. Hastings, Jr. for 27 years, she embraced her role as mother and homemaker.
After raising her family, Lois was employed by Conestoga Tours and educated many tourists about the Amish community. She was also the owner of Little Boden, a counted cross stitch and country gift shop, and The Party Shop.
A member of multiple bridge groups, Lois always enjoyed playing a competitive game of cards. Since childhood, Lois was a member of and active participant at First Reformed Church. Additionally, she was a member of the Junior League of Lancaster, and spent many hours volunteering. Her number one priority was always her family, and for many years, Lois traveled between Lancaster and Florida to spend time with her children and grandchildren.
Lois will be lovingly remembered by her four children, Cynthia Anderson (Scott), Longboat Key, FL., Beth Hendrix (John), Lancaster, PA., Douglas Hastings (Adela), St. Augustine, FL, Sally Albert (Brad), Lancaster, PA., ten grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, June Aierstock.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the exceptional care and support provided by Central Penn Nursing.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
