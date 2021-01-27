Lois A. Wenrich, 87, of Lititz, PA passed away peacefully after an extended battle with cancer on Saturday evening, January 23, 2021 at Moravian Manor in Lititz. Born in Wayne Twp., Schuylkill County, she was the daughter of the late Elmer R. and Mae A. Fidler Kramer.
Lois was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School and was a member of First United Church of Christ in Schuylkill Haven. In addition to being a homemaker, she was employed by Sears, Manheim Auto Auction, and Weis Markets. She retired from Warner-Lambert/Pfizer as a production associate. Lois enjoyed sewing, gardening, traveling the world, but most of all her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia D. Rittenhouse and Bonnita Wenrich Moore (wife of C. Franklin Moore); three grandchildren, Danielle, Nicholas, and Garrett; three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Michaela, and Rebecca; two grea-great-grandchildren, Beatrice and Kramer; and a brother, Roger G. Kramer. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Grant.
The memorial service will be private. There will be no public viewing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Benevolent Care Fund at Moravian Manor, 300 West Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543 or to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Friday afternoon, February 5, 2021, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.