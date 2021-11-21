Lois A. Thomas, age 97, of Landis Homes, Lititz, PA entered into rest on November 15,2021. Born in New Danville, she was the daughter of the late Amos and Martha (Myer) Thomas.
She was employed at the Thomas Meat Market in Willow Street. The Thomas family moved to Willow Street when she and her twin brother Leon were four years old. She also attended Lancaster City Markets. When the market was sold, she was Matron at the Diffenbach Home in Lancaster City for four years, followed by 12 years at the Danner Home in Manheim. She then did care for several families until she moved to Landis Homes in 1995.
She gave many volunteer hours at Landis Homes, including cashier in the general store and cafeteria as well as a friendly visitor and door attendant. In her earlier years, she was in Voluntary Service with The Glad Tidings Mennonite Church in South Bronx, NY for two years.
She was a member of Lyndon Mennonite Church. She was preceded in death by her brother, Leon Thomas, sisters, Rhoda Buchen and Miriam Burkholder, nieces Nadine Thomas and Renee Swartley and nephew, Warren Thomas. She is survived by 13 nieces and nephews.
Please omit flower. Contributions can be made in Lois' memory to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E Oregon Road, LItitz PA 17543. To leave an online condolence, please visit;
A living tribute »