YORK-Lois A. Shellhammer, 87, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at SpiriTrust Lutheran-Sprenkle Village. She was the wife of Burton R. Shellhammer to whom she was married for 65 years.
A Celebration of Life Tribute will be held a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born August 4, 1933 in York, she was a daughter of the late Raymond A. and Mary A. (Lau) Gerbrick. She was employed as a dental hygienist for 35 years with Dental Associates on Market Street in York.
A long-time member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in York, she also enjoyed playing bridge and together with several of her York High School classmates was part of the "Gabby Club". Along with her husband and best friends (Pat & Don), she took numerous trips traveling to destinations throughout the world, but most of all she loved time with her family, especially the years attending grandchildren sporting events and music recitals.
Mrs. Shellhammer is also survived by two sons, Todd G. Shellhammer and wife, Patricia of Harrisburg and Brett A. Shellhammer and wife, Charlotte of Ontario, Canada; six grandchildren, Baxter, Alex, Lucy, Anna, Raymond and Harry and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Rd., Suite 288, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
