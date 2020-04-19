Lois A. Seldomridge, 91 years, of New Holland, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Conestoga View Nursing Home.
She was the wife of the late J. Frank Seldomridge, Jr., who died in 1982. Lois is survived by a son, Jeffery (Janience) Seldomridge of Narvon, a sister, Thelma Fisher of Gap and a grandson.
A private graveside service will be held at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery. A memorial service will be held later, due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Lois to American Heart Association, Lancaster Chapter, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
