Lois A. Johns, 80, of West Hempfield Township, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 5, 2021. She was the wife of William A. Johns, with whom she celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on December 10, 2020. She was born in West Hempfield Township, daughter of the late Raymond and Lydia Millhouse McKee. She was a secretary, having worked for C.Y. Tanger & Son and Nolt's Ponds before her retirement. She was a member of Ironville United Methodist Church, where she was a secretary for 9 years and also enjoyed doing crafts for the church. Lois was a graduate of Hempfield High School, Class of 1958. She enjoyed going to Bluegrass Jam Sessions, gardening, sewing, fishing and being with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one son: William K. (Lucille M.) Johns. Two daughters: Diane L. (Dwayne S.) Clinton and Susan A. Musser. Two grandchildren: Tyler and Kaitelyn Musser. One sister: Nancy Miller. She was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
The Funeral Service will be held at Ironville United Methodist Church, 4020 Holly Drive, Columbia, PA 17512 on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Greg Impink, officiating. Interment in Ironville Methodist Cemetery. There will be no public viewing, however, visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Ironville United Methodist Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
