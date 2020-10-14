Lois A. Hostetter, 90, of Conestoga passed away peacefully Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Bessie (Conrad) Shenberger. She was the loving wife of the late Jacob E. "Jake" Hostetter who passed away in 2013.
She worked at the Safe Harbor Dam for several years. Lois was a longtime devoted member of the Safe Harbor United Methodist Church where she volunteered for several years. She also volunteered at Unto in Mount Joy. She was a great cook and enjoyed canning, baking and making food for the Sunday night gatherings with her family.
Lois will be lovingly missed by her children: Carol, wife of Bruce Perry, Joan, wife of Donald Witmer, Deborah, wife of the late Deane Funk, Jackie, wife of Larry Ansted, Kim Gantz, companion of Wayne Robinson, Gregg Hostetter, husband of Audrey; 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; three sisters, Geraldine Maurer, Grace Ann Aukamp (Raymond), Darlene Raneri (Larry) and a brother, Claude Shenberger (Maurine). In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty, five brothers, Arthur, Stanley, Paul, Barry, Bernie; great-grandson, Wyatt and her beloved step mother, Grace.
Funeral Services will be held at Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn St., Washington Boro, PA 17582, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11AM. Interment will be at 2PM in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lois's memory may be made to Unto, 1506 Quarry Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552 or St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com