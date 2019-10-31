Lois A. Falcon, 94, of Leola, passed away, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Ephrata Manor. Born in Milroy, she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Mary (Barger) Shaffer. Lois worked as an assembler for the former RCA, Lancaster, and later as a hostess at the Rose Bowl Restaurant and the Hotel Brunswick. She enjoyed being part of the Keystone Duckpin Bowling League.
Surviving are: 2 granddaughters, Maxine wife of Charlie Cook, Jr., Sheena wife of Ron Simmons; 5 great-grandchildren, Keshon Cherry, Alonzo Washington, Jr., Korin, Sarai, and Kimora Simmons; 8 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyces Shaffer, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Garner, and her brother, William D. Shaffer.
A memorial service will be published at a late date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to United Church of Christ (UCC) Homes @ Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund. Furman's – Leola