Loi Thi Nguyen, 69, of Wichita, KS (formerly of Berks and Lancaster counties of Pennsylvania), passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, after various health complications. She was born in Vientiane, Laos on March 10, 1952 and in 1975 immigrated to the United States.
In 1977, she married Ngoc Nguyen who later passed away in 1994. While in Pennsylvania, she worked at Bollman Hat Company in Adamstown and then for various locations of American Dental Solutions as a dental assistant. She was also active with the Vietnamese Buddhist temples in and around Central and Eastern PA.
She was survived by her children Hien N. Nguyen, Huyen Sophia Nguyen, and Khoa Tony Nguyen; and granddaughter McKenna Thuy Tien Nguyen.
Funeral arrangements will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, in Wichita, KS, with a viewing starting at 9:30 AM and a ceremony following at 10 AM. Any memorial gifts can be made to Children of Vietnam in her honor.
