Loan Thanh Le, 68, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully in her home on November 9, 2022, with family by her side. Born in Hai Phong, Vietnam on September 23, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Huong Duc Do and Loc Thi Nguyen.
After the fall of Saigon, Loan was one of the thousands of Vietnamese refugees who fled to the United States with her family in 1975. She built a new life in Pennsylvania with her parents and siblings.
In 1979, Loan married Hong Thanh Le at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Annville, PA. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage together and had three children. They attended Our Lady of La Vang Church in Lancaster, PA and were very active in their community. Along with being a devoted wife and mother, Loan was a fantastic seamstress and a great cook. She also enjoyed singing and listening to music.
Loan is survived by her husband, Hong; son, Khoi; daughter-in-law, Charlotte; daughters, Nguyen and Vi; son-in-law, Corey; grandson, River; sisters, Thanh, Mai, and Hue; brother, Long; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding a private service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Damien the Leper Society, Inc. by visiting www.damientheleper.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com