Lloyd W. McKee, 86, of Salunga passed away on September 13th, 2019. He was born in Mountville to the late Raymond, Sr. and Lydia McKee. Lloyd proudly served in United States Army and worked at Alcoa for twenty six years before his retirement. He enjoyed walking and was proud of his lawn. Lloyd was known to be very patriotic and always had a flag flown in his yard. He adored his family and treasured spending time with them. Lloyd was a faithful member of Mount Joy Church of God.
Lloyd leaves behind his wife of fifty one years, Bethel McKee of Salunga; his daughters, Kathy, wife of Ken Cline of Belmont, NY and Becky, wife of the late Robert Stauffer, II; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy Miller and Lois Johns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean McKee in 1967; two sons, Barry and Lloyd E. McKee; five siblings.
Services for Lloyd will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 247 Main St, Landisville, PA 17538. Burial will follow at Salunga Brethren Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice in Lloyd's memory. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.