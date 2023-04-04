Lloyd S. Rutt, 96, of Lititz, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Lebanon VA. He was born in Lancaster, the son of the late Rebecca Rutt.
Lloyd served as a Sergeant in the United States Army in the Philippines during WWII. He escorted General MacArthur's personal band around the island and was responsible for overseeing prisoners of war. He enjoyed various roles as an entrepreneur after his time in the service. Through his company, Rutt Brothers Builders, he built numerous houses, and had a larger project in East Petersburg. He also owned and operated R & W Pre-Built Homes in Akron. In later years, Lloyd drove Tandem trailers for Yellow Freight. In his prime he loved owning and racing thoroughbreds and flying planes. Celebrating 75 years of marriage this year, his greatest love was his wife Ruth, their children, granddaughters and great grandchildren.
Lloyd is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Rutt of Lititz, PA; three children, Betta Ice of Lititz, Wayne (Kathy) Rutt of Melourne, FL, and Kevin (Brenda) Rutt of Manheim; six granddaughters, Chris (Rob) Glick of Lititz, Sherry Rettew of Ephrata, Amy (Bryan) Buckman of Osteen, FL, Rebecca (Jens) Rutt of Denmark, Chelsea Rutt of Manheim, and Lexy (Ian) Berger of Tunisia; and ten great-grandchildren, Tyler and Nick Rettew, Kyle and Natalie Glick, Bella, Grady, Lilly and Taite Buckman, and Alba and Ines Lund.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four brothers, Donald, Elmer, Clarence and Walter; two sisters, Elsie and Florence; and son-in-law, Claude.
Friends and family are invited to a life celebration on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 6:30 P.M. held at Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment with military honors will be private and held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Samaritan's Purse. Condolences may be mailed to Grace Church.