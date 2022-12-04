Lloyd S. Fasnacht, Jr., 65, of Adamstown, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, December 1, 2022. Born in Ephrata, Lloyd was a son of the late Lloyd S. & Elsie M. (Burkenheiser) Fasnacht and the devoted companion of 41 years to Linn Hehnly.
Lloyd grew up in-the-grease', raised in Adamstown, a son of an auto mechanic shop owner, where his interest in mechanics began. Lloyd started working in the shop at age 15. He and his brother, Wesley, later became owners and operators of Lloyd S. Fasnacht Garage in Adamstown. Lloyd enjoyed the work and dedicated the last 50 years to serving customers' automotive service needs. He enjoyed racing micro sprints for a few years and loved talking shop and racing. An avid Eagles fan, Lloyd watched sports and kept up with the latest stats. He had a well-rooted faith and often attended LCBC Church in Ephrata. Lloyd had a great sense of humor and could talk to anyone about anything. He was a good-hearted man and treated everyone like family.
In addition to his companion, Linn Hehnly, Lloyd is survived by four siblings, Aleta R. Beiler of Adamstown, Cheryl L. (Kenneth) Welch of Ephrata, Laura R. (Earl) Zimmerman of Adamstown, and Wesley A. (Jill) Fasnacht of Ephrata; loved-like-sons, Heath (Erika) Hehnly and Jason (Amisha) Hehnly; four grandsons, Jas, Kyle, Lucas, and Elijah; and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Tues., Dec. 6th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens). Interment is private. His final resting place is Blainsport Cemetery, Reinholds.
In memory of Lloyd, memorial contributions may be made to LCBC, www.lcbcchurch.com. www.goodfuneral.com
