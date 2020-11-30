Lloyd Robert "Bob" Hudson, 93, of Lancaster passed away at his residence with his loving family by his side. Born in Chincoteague, VA he was the son of Lloyd J. and Elsie H. (Bloxom) Hudson, and the loving husband of Helen M. (Torbert) Hudson for 60 years.
Bob served his God and country in three wars: World War II, the Korean Conflict, and served stateside in Vietnam. He was awarded a "Medal of Honored Hometown Heroes" by the Pennsylvania State Senate and the "Prestigious Service Award" by the president of South Korea, Syngman Rhee. He was in The 49th Fighter-Bomber Wing, known as "The Forty Niners."
A Certified Executive Chef, Bob was a member of the prestigious Academy of Chefs and the honor society of The American Culinary Federation. He served as director of hospitals and nursing home dietary departments, both in the United States and internationally.
Bob was also an accomplished woodcarver for over 45 years. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Ira D. Hudson, he was a World Champion duck decoy carver.
Bob loved music and enjoyed singing and playing the guitar, banjo and mandolin with his bluegrass gospel band. He also considered himself a poet and wrote many poems, some of them published.
His goal in life was always to serve others as needed and to follow his Lord‘s command.
Bob will be missed by his beloved wife, Helen, his children; Steven Rohrbaugh (Marilyn), Kay Rohrbaugh Gelletly (Theodore), Mark Hudson, and Mary Papadoplos (Louis), grandchildren; Steve (Tiffany), Drew, Jay, Arin (Kelly), Alex, Nikki (Mike), Katie, Tabitha (Ray), and Christina (Kevin), great-grandchildren; Alexander, Alexandra, Harrison, Gavin, Caleb, and Bruce, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and all eight of his siblings.
A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 5:15pm at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 4:30 PM. Bob will be laid to rest at Downing Cemetery in Oak Hall, Virginia, where he will also receive military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory can be made to Hospice and Community Care at 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
