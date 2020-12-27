Lloyd R. Hambright, 91, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. He was born in Lancaster to the late John S. and Clara (Miller) Hambright, and was the husband of the late Joan G. Hambright. He was a member of J.P. McCaskey class of 1947 and served in the Air Force. After graduating from Franklin and Marshall, Lloyd began his 44-year career as a Nationwide Insurance agent. He also volunteered his time with the Lions Club, Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, Manheim Twp. School Board, F&M College, and his church. Lloyd enjoyed music and singing, reading, and trips to the beach.
Lloyd is survived by his daughters, Sara Martina (David), and Rebecca Hennessy, his grandchildren Emily Boland, Jane Martina, Sean Hennessy and Ryan Hennessy, and his great-grandchildren Henry and Lydia Boland.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Manheim Twp. Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601.
Please visit Lloyd's memorial page at