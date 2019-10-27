Lloyd R. Fenninger, 83, of Miller Street, Strasburg, PA died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. He and his wife, Dorothy L. "Toots" Weaver Fenninger, celebrated 63 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Earl D. and Hazel U. Rigler Fenninger.
Lloyd's working career started with working at Paul Homsher's Warehouse, then the former Permutit Company, Carter Mowrer Paving and lastly for Penn DOT on the road crew from which he retired.
He was a member of the Strasburg Sportmans Association and a former member of the Worship Center.
A dedicated family man, Lloyd loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They were his primary joys in life. He also enjoyed going to the beach house, gardening, hunting, and going on car cruises.
Surviving beside his wife "Toots" are 3 children, Dennis Fenninger and his companion Joni Ewing of Lancaster, Denise Fenninger and her wife Deb Coggin of Hagerstown, MD, Doreen and her husband Danny Lake of Willow Street; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother Jere husband of Tiny Fenninger of Ronks; a sister Catherine wife of Carl Moody of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lloyd was preceded in death by 2 sisters Esther Mae Sweigart and Dorothy Wolpert; an infant brother, and several nieces.
Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00AM with Pastor Mark Thiboldeaux and Rev. Deb Coggin officiating. Interment will follow in Longenecker's Reformed Mennonite Cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Tuesday, from 6:30-8:30 PM and again on Wednesday from 10:00AM until the time of service.
Those who desire may make contributions in Lloyd's memory to the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Lancaster Area Kidney Foundation, P.O. Box 1446, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.