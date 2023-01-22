Lloyd Purnell Elliott, age 74 of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Laurel, DE passed away peacefully with family at his side on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
Lloyd was born in Laurel, DE in 1948, son of the late Howard and Jane (Purnell) Elliott. He was a 1966 graduate of Laurel High School. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware followed by an MBA from Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia. Lloyd served in the U.S. Army Reserve until his honorable discharge as a Captain in 1981. He was a longstanding freemason and member of the American Legion.
Lloyd started his career in the early 1970s as a manager at Sears and worked for several years at Danskin, Inc. He was an enterprising business owner, co-owning and operating several businesses, including a donut store with three locations, then a children's clothing store called Kinder Bin Kids for a decade in the 1980s and 90s with five different locations. Lloyd later pursued his strong interest in financial markets by serving as a financial advisor, then ultimately retiring from Nationwide Securities as a compliance officer.
A proud boat owner, Lloyd grew up on the water around Oak Orchard, DE and always felt most contented around the ocean and water.
Lloyd is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pamela T. Elliott; a daughter, Sharon Lynn Elliott; two sons, Christopher L.W. Elliott and his wife Sarah, and Jonathan W. Elliott and his wife Erin; a granddaughter, Sedona R. Elliott; a sister, Billie Jane Wheatley; his beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother-in-law, Robert J. Wheatley. A few days before his passing, Lloyd's granddaughter asked her "Baba" what he thinks is most important for family to always remember. He said, "Always support each other - always!"
The family thanks the staff at Legends of Lititz and Hospice & Community Care for their incredibly supportive and loving care of Lloyd before his passing.
A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The family will welcome guests for visitation at Snyder from 2 PM to 3 PM. A graveside service and burial will take place in Laurel, DE on March 4, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Lloyd's name to your local chapter of the American Legion. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com