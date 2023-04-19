Lloyd N. Zimmerman, 85, of 133 White Oak Road, New Holland, passed away on his birthday, April 17, 2023. He was the husband of the late Emma N. Reiff Zimmerman who died in 2019. Born in East Earl, he was the son of the late Aaron Z. and Lizzie B. Nolt Zimmerman.
Lloyd had been a farmer and was a member of the Weaverland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are seven sons, Mervin husband of Lena (Zimmerman) Zimmerman, Mansfield, OH, Wilmer husband of Lydia (Nolt) Zimmerman, Shelby, OH, Eugene husband of Verna (Zimmerman) Zimmerman, Ephrata, Lloyd husband of Lorraine (Sensenig) Zimmerman, Lewisburg, Luke Ray husband of Marian (Burkholder) Zimmerman, Penn Yan, NY, James husband of Sharon (Reiff) Zimmerman, Leola, and Lamar husband of Alma (Zimmerman) Zimmerman, New Holland; four daughters, Martha wife of Noah Horning, East Earl, Frances wife of Mark Horst, Penn Yan, NY, Ruth Ann wife of Mahlon Zimmerman, Elma, IA, and Emma wife of Nelson Shirk of Plattville, WI; 91 grandchildren, 131 great-grandchildren; a sister, Esther wife of Isaac Martin, Martinsburg, and a sister-in-law, Vera wife of Lloyd Martin, Cantril, IA. He was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, by brothers, Ivan, Isaac, Franklin, Rueben, Edwin, Paul, Harvey, John Aaron, Benjamin and Raymond Zimmerman, and by sisters Lena Martin, Ellen Zimmerman, Sarah Horning and Lydia Ann Nolt Martin.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 24, at 9:30 A.M. at the Weaverland Mennonite Church, 1120 Weaverland Road, East Earl, PA with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the late home on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
