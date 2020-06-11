Lloyd Mann

Lloyd I. Mann of Halfville, PA, son of Herbert H. and Mary J. (Erb) Mann, died suddenly near his home in Casa Grande, AZ, Monday, June 1, 2020. He served in the Navy during WWII. He was a member of Garden Spot Motorcycle Club, and married Betty Bachman in 1958. They owned the Adamstown Beer Dist. and prior, the Midway Market in Brunnerville. They moved to Arizona in 1981 where they owned a convenience store/tire shop. He is survived by their son Kelly. His cremains will be interred beside Betty's at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix. Lloyd's wry sense of humor and able helpfulness will be missed by many.
