Lloyd M. Weaver, Jr. 93, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 at Brethren Village.
He was a lifelong resident of Lancaster County, the son of the late Lloyd M. Weaver, Sr. and Lida (Kurtz) Weaver, spending a large portion of his life in Elizabethtown with his now deceased wife Betty J. (Boll) Weaver.
After graduating from E. Lampeter Township, High School, his life was interrupted by the military where he proudly served as an infantry soldier in the U.S. Army during World War II. After an honorable discharge he returned to Lancaster and spent much of his career with Howmet (now Alumax) Aluminum Corp as a forklift operator retiring in 1987.
Surviving is a brother, Donald K. Weaver (husband of Eleanor) of Lancaster, PA and many nieces and nephews.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his brother Robert Weaver (husband of late wife Anna).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Lloyd M. Weaver, Jr to Brethren Village or St Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Good's Mennonite Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
