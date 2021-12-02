Lloyd M. Hoover, 44, of New Holland, passed away on November 30, 2021 in his residence. Born in New Holland, he was the son of Jonas M. and Anna F. (Martin) Hoover.
He attended Reidenbach Mennonite Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings; Paul husband of Susan Martin of Ephrata, Verna wife of Jerry Martin of New Holland, Nancy wife of Mark Hoover of Leitchfield, KY, Edna wife of Harvey Hoover of Leitchfield, KY, Lucy wife of Phares Martin of New Holland, Marie wife Nevin Martin of Leitchfield, KY, Ivan husband of Louise Martin of Leitchfield, KY, Melvin husband of Regina Martin of Leitchfield, KY, Edith wife of Benjamin Starr of Leitchfield, KY and Jonas Jr. husband Ruth Martin of New Holland.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 9:30 AM at Reidenbach Mennonite Church with Bishop Mark Martin officiating. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the late home.
Kindly omit flowers.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
