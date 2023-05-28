Lloyd L. Lockard III, 70 of Lancaster, passed away at home on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lloyd, Jr. and Janice (Hart) Lockard. He was married for over 51 years to his beloved wife Linda M. (Styer) Lockard.
Lloyd was a 1970 graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School. He also served honorably in the U.S. Army and Reserves during the Vietnam War. Lloyd worked for over 36 years at Amtrak, retiring in 2012 as the assistant supervisor of material control. In his earlier years, Lloyd enjoyed his family's yearly vacation to the Outer Banks and was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs. More recently, he was a homebody and enjoyed spending time surrounded by family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Lloyd is survived by 4 children: Derek Lockard (Jillian), Darin Lockard (Heather), Staci Minich (Frankie), and Amy Munoz (Ivonne); 11 grandchildren: Meggan, Juliana, Alex, Chelsea, Matthew, Samaria, Ayva, Wesley, Franklin, Ivy, and Arden; 3 great-grandchildren: Myles, Jaylani, and Sylas; brother Douglas Lockard, and beloved nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Lloyd's name to Alzheimer's Association, alz.org, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org, or Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com