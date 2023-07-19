Lloyd L. "Les" Greenawalt, 86, formerly of Willow Street passed away on, Monday July 17, 2023 surrounded by his family at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born in Royersford, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Howard Calvin Greenawalt and Ruth Naomi Afflerbach. He was the loving husband of Patricia J. Bauer Greenawalt, with whom he celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on Saturday July, 15 with a festive ice cream social.
After graduating from Royersford High School, Les obtained his bachelor's degree from Juniata College, in Huntingdon, PA. He worked as a retail sales manager for 42 years for JJ Newberry, McCrory's, and J.C. Penney, retiring in 2001.
Les attended West Willow United Methodist Church where he was an active board member, and a head usher.
Les loved sports and was a superb athlete. In high school, he lettered four years in basketball, baseball, football, and was named "Mr. Football" his senior year. In his free time, he would go to Leisure Lanes, and Rocky Springs to compete in bowling leagues. As a fan of Philadelphia Sports, he loved attending local sporting events. Les cherished going to Ocean City, MD, for 31 years relaxing on the beach and eating crab legs.
In addition to his wife, Les is survived by his son, David W. Greenawalt (Debbie) of Lancaster, PA, his daughter Karen R. Staats (Don Hess) of Lancaster, PA, his brother Bruce D. Greenawalt (Barbara) of Glen Allen, VA, four grandchildren, Demi T. Bender (Shannon), Drew T. Greenawalt, Gretta L. Williams, Amber Hess, and one great-granddaughter Milania Reed.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Life at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange St., Lancaster, PA. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Noon with Chaplain James Snyder officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions in Les's name may be made to St Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. The family would like to thank the staff and specialists at LGH, St. Anne's, and Hospice and Community Care for the extraordinary care he received.
