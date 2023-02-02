Lloyd K. King, 3-month-old son of Ammon Z. and Sylvia B. King King of 548 Lenover Road, Parkesburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Nemours Children's Hospital in Delaware.
Lloyd attended the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by 5 siblings: Hannah K. (age 8), Rebecca K. (age 6), Benuel B. (age 5), Isaac K. (age 3), Mervin K. (age 2) King all at home, grandparents Christian H. and Hannah G. Beiler King of Parkesburg, Lydia Lapp King of New Holland, great-grandparents Ammon King formerly of Christiana and John and Sylvia Glick Beiler of Christiana. He was preceded in death by grandparents Bennie and Rebecca King, Uncle Amos King, and cousins Abram, Rachel and Rebecca King.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 548 Lenover Road, Parkesburg, on Thursday, February 2, at 11 a.m. with interment in the Homeville Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this noice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
