Lloyd Joan Borland McCormick, age 91, of Lititz, died peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Moravian Manor surrounded by her family.
She was married for fifty-three wonderful years to the late George A. McCormick who, like Joan, was a fraternal twin. Joan loved her family, the Lancaster community, American history, long walks, Nittany Lions, bridge, hot dogs, reading, and her beloved forsythia and lilacs blooming in the spring. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Helen Tarr Borland.
Joan graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in 1946 and Penn State University in 1950. She taught elementary school in Upper St. Clair, PA and was a stewardess with Capital Airlines in the early days of commercial aviation. She was based in Chicago, where she met George who was a salesman for Armstrong World Industries. Joan also taught English as a Second Language in the Conestoga Valley school system where many of her students had emigrated from Southeast Asia.
A founding member of Highland Presbyterian Church, Joan served as an Elder. She was involved in community service organizations including Daughters of the American Revolution, Women's Republican Club, Kappa Kappa Gamma, United Way, and the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic.
Joan loved playing golf with George and with the women's 18-hole group at the Lancaster Country Club and the Bonita Bay Club in Florida. She also enjoyed the years she lived with her family in Dusseldorf, Germany and London, England.
Joan is survived by Sally McCormick McConnell (Bringier) and their daughters Cole and Adele; Andrew Borland McCormick (Susan) and their daughter Brooke; David McMillen McCormick (Kathryn Kost) and their sons Calvin and Owen McCormick; her brother David Hunter Borland (Charlotte) and her sister-in-law Jane McCormick Lewis. Joan was preceded in death by her twin brother Mark Morgan Borland.
Family and friends are invited to attend Joan's Memorial Service on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Moravian Manor, 300 West Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543 at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. A private family interment will be at the Highland Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Joan's name to the Samaritan Counseling Center, 1803 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
The family wishes to thank all the caregivers at Moravian Manor and the Masonic Hospice for their expertise and compassion on Joan's behalf.
