Lloyd I. Putt, 94, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Palmyra, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Masonic Village. Born Friday, November 26, 1926 in Hershey, he was the son of the late Lester and Vandetta (Cooper) Putt. He was married 69 years to Lugenia Elizabeth (Upchurch) Putt who passed away in 2015.
A U.S. Army veteran of WWII, Lloyd also attended Military College while in the service. He was the former owner of David's of Harrisburg, Fine Mens and Ladies Clothing Store, with locations in Harrisburg and Camp Hill. He also sold real estate for Jack Gaughn Realty for 19 years. He was active in Palmyra First United Methodist Church, serving as chairman of numerous committees. He also sang with the Chancel Choir over 55 years. Also active in his community, Lloyd chaired many committees including the original Rec Association and Jaycees.
Lloyd loved golf, reading, and music. He was a long-time member of the Lebanon Country Club. He and Liz enjoyed traveling with their friends for golf and sightseeing and going out to dinner. His favorite gatherings were with his family for holidays and special occasions. The annual family trips to Cape May were the highlight of the summer. He had played football, Ice Hockey and Baseball in High School so he loved watching sports on TV and was an avid Penn State and Phillies fan.
Surviving are two children: Lugenia A. Rozman and husband Frank of Lititz; and Jeffrey L. Putt and wife Nicole of Strasburg; three grandchildren: Beth Cummings and husband Chris; Adrienne Weiler and husband Lance; and Andrew Putt and wife Tonya, and two great-grandchildren: Jack and Avary Weiler and nieces and nephews. Lloyd was predeceased by two sisters: Geraldine Mathias and Kathleen Armbruster.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:30 AM. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name, may be made to Masonic Village Hospice or the American Cancer Society.
