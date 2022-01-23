Lloyd H. Frederick, 85, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Coudersport, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Wednesday, June, 10, 1936 in Tower City, he was the son of the late George and Sarah (Shoestall) Frederick. He was married 65 years to Shirley J. (Crossgrove) Frederick who passed away in January of 2020.
Lloyd was employed 17 years with AMP, Inc. as a Tool and Die foreman in Harrisburg and Mount Joy. He also owned and operated the Sweden Valley Motel. A 32nd degree mason, Lloyd was a member of Eulilia Lodge #342, F&AM, Coudersport. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, but his favorite activity was attending his grandsons’ sporting events.
Lloyd is survived by two daughters: Cynthia S. Keck-Funck and husband Kim; and Tina L. Shirk and husband Mark, all of Elizabethtown; a son Doug S. Frederick of Coudersport; seven grandsons: Jeremiah Frederick (Danielle), Brock Frederick (Katie), Kody Frederick (Brittni), Ian Keck (Alex), Andrew Keck (Sarah), Nick Subido (Karina) and Joshua Subido; 13 great grandchildren and two sisters: Nancy Kerstetter of Ohio and Connie Ropka (Richard) of Maryland.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at John S. Sell Memorial Chapel, Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. A Masonic Service will be conduct immediately prior to the Funeral Service. Interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Tower City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lloyd’s memory may be made to Sweden Valley United Methodist Church, 1450 East 2nd Street, Coudersport, PA 16915. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.