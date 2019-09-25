Lloyd Frey Eberly

Lloyd F. Eberly, 77, of Manheim passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harvey O. and Bertha Z. (Frey) Eberly. He was the loving husband of Carol (Newman) Eberly with whom he was married to since 2017.
He was a graduate of Warwick High School.
Lloyd was employed by Schreiber Company as a Salesman and Buyer and advanced to vice-president. He later became self- employed and operated Lloyd Eberly Sales. Lloyd was very well respected among his co-workers.
He never allowed his diagnosis from ALS take away from his positive attitude that he had in life. He was a happy go lucky person who cared about people. His family was very important to him and he enjoyed attending events for his children and grandchildren. Lloyd was a proud, devoted loving husband, father and grandfather.
Lloyd loved music and enjoyed running, and ran in a few marathons throughout his life.
In addition to his wife Carol, he is survived by two daughters, Kelly Eberly of Stamford, CT, Lori Blevins wife of Timothy of Lititz; five grandchildren, Connor, Kelsey, Stephen, Aaron, Matt and one great-grandchild, Oliver. He is also survived by his brother, David Eberly husband of Nancy of Lancaster; three sisters, Reberta Shirk wife of Glenn of Aurora, CO, Roseanna Boll wife of Mark of Manheim, PA, Sharon Martin wife of James of Mill Hall, PA, and a host of loving nieces and nephews; brother in law, Eugene Musselman of Mechanicsburg, PA; sister in law, Fran Eberly of Lancaster and also surviving is the wife of the late Frederick R. Schreiber, June Schreiber. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Schreiber, daughter, Jane Elizabeth Eberly and his two brothers, John and Irvin Eberly and his sister, Ruth Musselman.
Funeral Services for Lloyd will be held at 1PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad St., East Petersburg, PA 17520. Interment will follow in Machpelah Cemetery, Lititz. Family and friends will be received from 12-1PM at the church on Saturday.
Flowers will be received. If so desired, contributions can be made in Lloyd's memory to the ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com