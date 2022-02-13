Lloyd Eugene Hess, 68 of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Born in Willow Street, he was the son of the late Paul and Ruth Hess.
Lloyd is survived by his wife Barbara and 2 children: Eric Hess, husband of Bethany (Stoltzfus), and Kimberly Hurst, wife of Joshua; 5 grandchildren: Liam, Brynlee, Malachi, Greyson, and Easton. He is also survived by 7 siblings: Carl (Dottie), Kenneth (Debbie), Jerry, Paul (Brenda), Marian (Jay), Erma, and Ruthann (Larry). Lloyd was preceded in death by a brother Robert, sisters-in-law Ginny, Joyce, Ellen and brother-in-law Robert.
Lloyd owned and operated Hess's BBQ Catering in Willow Street. He was a wonderful, kind and very hard-working husband, dad, and pop-pop, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Private services will be held at a later date. Please omit flowers. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
