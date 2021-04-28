Lloyd Ebersole, Jr., 81, of Manheim, PA, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Monday afternoon, April 26, 2021 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Mount Joy Twp., he was the son of the late Lloyd and Margaret Halbleib Ebersole. He was the loving husband of his sweetheart, Janet L. Haldeman. He and his "Janet-girl" would have been married for 63 years on May 11.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday afternoon, May 2, 2021 at 3:30 PM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545. Interment will be private. The family will receive guests at the church on Sunday afternoon from 2:30 PM until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to the benevolent fund of Chiques Church. To watch a webcast of the funeral beginning the day following the service, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
