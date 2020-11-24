Lloyd E. Martin, 89 of Narvon, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at The Garden of Stevens. He was preceded in death by his wife Esther R. Martin in 2013. He was the youngest son of the late Clayton M. and S. Suetta (Stover) Martin.
Lloyd was a life-long resident of Lancaster County. He worked all kinds of jobs but retired from Gerhart Brothers in 1994. He loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of Cedar Lane Chapel.
Lloyd is survived by 3 daughters: Velma Jean married to Leon S. Hess, East Earl, June Lucille married to Thomas Hoffman, New Bloomfield and Martha Sue Martin, Denver. He had 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded death by an infant daughter, his brother, Wilbert, an infant brother and a grandson, Craig Hess.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hahnstown United Zion Church. Interment will be at the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be help from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be posted at www.gorreckenroth.com. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
