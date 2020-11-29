Lloyd David Witmer, 80, of Paradise, passed away at his home with his loving wife by his side on November 22, 2020. Born in Georgetown, he was the son of the late George M. and Catherine (Page) Witmer and the husband of Carla A. (Eichert) Witmer.
Lloyd was a hardworking man. Throughout his life he worked driving trucks for New Holland Concrete and Denlinger Lumber, he also owned and operated C&L Lawncare with his wife Carla.
Lloyd enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved camping at Muddy Run Campground and socializing with all the other campers. He would go to The Buck Motorsports with his son and grandsons, he loved watching the different events but the combine demolition derby was his favorite. Lloyd enjoyed watching the deer and birds that visited his home.
In addition to his wife of 43 years, he is survived by a daughter, Cindy Gant, two sons; David Witmer of Colorado, and David Lee Witmer (Jennifer) of Ronks, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and two sisters; Betty Lou Petersheim and Linda Wilcox. He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Shirley Sandiago, and a grandson, Zane A. Witmer.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave a condolence, please visit: www.CremationPA.com
A living tribute »