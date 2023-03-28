Lloyd D. Myers, 85, of Denver, Pa. passed away on March 24 at Ephrata Community Hospital in Ephrata, Pa. He was the husband of the late Shirley J. Myers to whom he was married for 56 years.
Born in Talmage, Pa. in 1938, he was the son of the late Linton and Katie (Stauffer) Myers. He was part of a farming family of 12 brothers and sisters. Lloyd followed several of his brothers into the trucking industry which became a life-long profession which he loved. He drove and owned trucks locally and nationally for 57 years. In 1964 he moved his family to California until returning to Pa. in 1979. In his younger years he enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing golf. Lloyd was a member of Mohler Church of the Brethren in Ephrata for many years and served as a deacon.
Surviving are his four sons: Linton married to Tamie (Braine) of Kutztown, Jim married to Denise (Snyder) of Lititz, Kent married to Jody (Hackman) of Denver, and Randy of Lancaster. Also surviving is a brother Earl, 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Mohler Church of the Brethren, at the address listed below.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Mohler Church of the Brethren, 21 E. Mohler Church Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Cody Schwanger officiating. Interment at the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com