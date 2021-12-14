Lloyd D. “Butch” Mellinger, 74, of Willow Street, entered into rest on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lloyd K., Jr. and Freda I. (Weidman) Mellinger. He was the loving husband of Lois Ann (Shank) Mellinger for 45 years.
Butch had worked as a supervisor for Burnham Corp. in Lancaster for over 40 years. He enjoyed boating and fishing on the Chesapeake Bay, watching movies and taking family trips.
In addition to his wife, Butch is survived by a son, Jeffrey Ford, Sr. of Lancaster; 2 grandchildren: Jeffrey Jr. and Trinity Ford; and 2 great grandchildren: Nora and Lucas. Also surviving is a sister, Carol Jumbelick and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Curtis Mellinger and Freda Beech.
A Funeral Service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville PA on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster SPCA, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Online guestbook at
