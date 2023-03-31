Lloyd B. Snyder, 98, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at the home of his son, Barry, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA, Lloyd was the husband of the late Betty J. (Herr) Snyder who died in 2008 and the son of the late Benjamin F. and Edith S. Smith Snyder.
Lloyd graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and was a member of the school band playing the trumpet. He was also on the Boxing Team at school. He enlisted into the United States Army Air Force service from 1943-1945 and earned his wings and became a fighter pilot, flying the P.40 fighter plane. He achieved excellence in air-to-air gunnery and was his element's leader. He was also fond of all animals and had a talent for fixing just about anything.
After the service, he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He started working for the former Simplex Company in Lancaster and moved to York, PA in 1957, working until retirement for Auto Kraft Box Company.
He was a life member of Pleasant Valley Golf Club, an avid golfer, and at 90 years of age, he shot a score of 90. It was not until recently that he shared with his son, why he always said "Take Care" whenever you would leave a visit. He picked it up in the Air Force when he was training a navy pilot to land on a land runway, as opposed to an aircraft carrier.
He is lovingly survived by his son, Barry L. Snyder, Dover, PA; grandson, Benjamin B., husband of Sherry Snyder, Dover, PA, and granddaughter, Sara E., wife of Justin Ferree, East Berlin, PA; three great-grandsons, and two great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by a brother, Carl F. Snyder, two sisters, Edith S. Robinson and Miriam E. Tracy and a great-granddaughter, Alice Ferree.
Relatives and friends are invited to Lloyd's Graveside Service at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, April 03, 2023 at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Dale Parmer officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406
Please visit Lloyd's Memorial Page at: