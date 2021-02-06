Lloyd B. Keller, 90, formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. Born on July 14, 1930 in Lititz, he was the son of John R. and Anna B. Keller. On December 2, 1950, he married Eunice K. Martin, who preceded him in death on October 9, 2020. Lloyd was a faithful husband and father over their almost 70 years of marriage. Lloyd was a farmer most of his life and a long-time member of Erb Mennonite Church, Lititz, where he served as deacon for many years and served as treasurer of Sunday School Meditations for a number of years.
Surviving are six children: Barbara Sitkowski of Jonestown, Janet Blosser (Floyd) of Harrisonburg, VA, Gerald Keller (Diane) of Waynesboro, GA, David Keller (Arlene) of East Berlin, Donna Keener (Dennis) of Turbotville and Cheryl Beiler (Keith) of Paradise; daughter-in-law, Lois K. Keller of Lititz; 35 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Ruth Charles of Lititz. He was preceded in death by a son, J. Robert Keller, a grandson, Daryl Keller, a son-in-law, Gary Sitkowski, and 3 siblings: Mildred Nolt, John Keller, and Anna Mary Keller.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lloyd's funeral service at Erb Mennonite Church, 567 West Lexington Road, Lititz on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM. There will be a public viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Tuesday evening from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM and again at Erb Mennonite Church on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions in Lloyd's memory to Sunday School Meditations, P.O. Box 1031, Lancaster, PA 17608. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
