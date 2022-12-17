Lloyd B. Ginder, 88, of Manheim died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Born in Rapho Township, he was the son of the late Benjamin S. and Stella Brandt Ginder. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy Faus Ginder who died in 2010. Lloyd retired after 42 years as a truck driver for Agway, Inc. He enjoyed participating in state and national truck rodeos, where he won several awards. He also worked part-time for Executive Coach, Lancaster as a bus driver and tour planner. Lloyd and his wife also operated Ginder Tours, where they made many new friends. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He also returned to Korea for an Honors Tour. Lloyd was an active and faithful member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church where he served as a Trustee and volunteered with church mission trips. He was also a member of the Manheim Sportsman's Association, Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Korean War Veterans Association Local 327, National Rifle Association and volunteered for Meals on Wheels in the Manheim Area. An avid hunter, Lloyd was a member of Hunters Rest Camp in Cameron County. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and rode his motorcycle in all 50 States and all the Canadian Provinces, first on a Honda 750 and then again on a Honda Gold Wing.
Surviving is a daughter, Carol L. Miller of Manheim, a son, Dale L. husband of Lisa Myers Ginder of Manheim; two grandchildren, Benjamin Lloyd Ginder and Cassandra Elizabeth Ginder, his companion, Shirley Holmes of Manheim, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Rufus Ginder, a sister, Verna Faus, a half-brother, LeRoy Ginder, and two half-sisters, Rhoda Stauffer and Arlene Spickler.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lloyd's Funeral service at Ruhl's United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Monday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and again at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Lloyd's memory to Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Mission Fund, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA 17545 or Korean War Veterans Association, Care of Djay Wolgemuth, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Apt EW84, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com