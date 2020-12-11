Lizzie Zook, 81, of 423 Gridley Rd., Lancaster, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at her home. Born in Bird-in-Hand, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Annie Lapp Miller. She was the wife of Daniel Zook. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: her siblings, David and Emma Lantz, Eli and the late Mary King, the late Elmer and Hannah Miller, Jacob and Katie Miller, the late Melvin and Naomi Esh, Emanuel and Fannie Miller, John and Linda Miller, Lloyd and Susie Miller.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »