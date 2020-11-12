Lizzie S. Stoltzfus, 84, of 5215 Old Philadelphia Pike, Kinzers, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late Amos M. and Katie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. She was the wife of Benuel F. Stoltzfus. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are: 10 children, Stevie married to Linda Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Parkesburg, Lloyd married to Elizabeth Beiler Stoltzfus, Millersburg, Mary married to Allen King, Amos married to Naomi Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Ivan married to Emma Beiler Stoltzfus, Sadie married to Levi Esh, Jr., all of Kinzers, Katie married to Steven King, Coatesville, Susie married to Steven Beiler, Narvon, Rebecca married to Steven Stoltzfus, Parkesburg, Elizabeth married to Steven Ebersol, Gap; 82 grandchildren; 71 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are: 5 brothers, John married to Katie Stoltzfus, Leola, Christ married to Priscilla Stoltzfus, Mifflinburg, Levi married to Sadie Stoltzfus, Gap, Stevie married to Malinda Stoltzfus, Amos married to Naomi Stoltzfus, both of Leola; 4 sisters, Fannie married to Alvin Lapp, Gap, Mary wife of the late Daniel Petersheim, Lykens, Rebecca married to Daniel Beiler, New Holland, Rachel married to Gideon Beiler, Lancaster; brother-in-law, Eli married to Priscilla Lapp; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Stoltzfus. She was preceded in death by: a son, Sylvan Stoltzfus; a grandson; a brother, Jacob Stoltzfus; a sister, Katie Lapp.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Spring Garden Cemetery Furman's – Leola
