Lizzie S. Glick, age 74, of 89 Quarry Road, Quarryville, PA, passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born in Bird in Hand, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Sarah Stoltzfus Glick. Lizzie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 7 siblings: Rebecca S. wife of Daniel B. King of New Holland, Bena S. wife of Henry S. Zook of Ronks, Simeon S. husband of Mary Zook Glick of New Holland, Abner Z. husband of Barbara Kauffman Glick, Benjamin S. husband of Sadie Kauffman Glick, David Z. husband of Barbara Petersheim Glick, all of Quarryville, and Arie S. Kauffman of Christiana. She was preceded in death by 5 siblings: Moses B. Glick, Enos S. late husband of Barbara Fisher Glick of New Providence, John I. late husband of Lydia Stoltzfus Glick of New Holland, Christian Z. late husband of Malinda Stoltzfus Glick of Cadiz, KY, and Sarah S. Glick.
Services will be private with interment in the Bart Amish Cemetery.
A living tribute »