Lizzie S. Fisher, of rural Centre Hall, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 13, 2023. She was 79. Born September 8, 1943, in Gordonville, Lizzie was a daughter of the late Benjamin T. and Rebecca (Stoltzfus) Fisher. On December 12, 1963 she married Benjamin K. Fisher who survives.
Also surviving are six daughters, Rebecca Fisher (Abram) of Fountain City, IN, Rachel Lapp (David) of Rebersburg, Sarah Zook (Henry) of Fort Plain, NY, Naomi Stoltzfus (Jacob) of Lynn, IN, Mary Zook (Levi) of Leola and Elizabeth Fisher (Jonathan) of Mill Hall; three sons, Benjamin Fisher of Hagarstown, IN, Stephen Fisher (Ruth) of Bellefonte and Jonathan Fisher (Rebecca) of Centre Hall. Also surviving are siblings Benjamin Fisher of Paradise, Barbara Zook of Gordonville and Rebecca Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, along with sixty-four grandchildren and sixty-three great-grandchildren. Lizzie was preceded in death by four sisters, Sarah and Katie Stoltzfus, and Fannie and Mary Fisher; one brother, Sylvan Fisher; three grandchildren, Miriam and Daniel Lapp and Stephen Stoltzfus and a daughter-in-law, Katie Fisher.
Visitation was Monday, August 14, 2023, from 8:00 AM until 7:00 PM at the Fisher home. The funeral service for Lizzie will be held at the Fisher home on August 15, 2023, at 1:00 PM. Lizzie will be laid to rest in Ridge Road Cemetery. The Steven R. Neff Funeral Home of Millheim was entrusted with the arrangements.
