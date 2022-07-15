Lizzie R. Martin, age 95, who most recently resided at her son's home at 1885 Main St., East Earl, PA passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022. She was born on March 17, 1927 in East Earl Township, Lancaster County Pennsylvania. She resided all her life in Lancaster County. Lizzie was the daughter of the late David S. Rissler and Lizzie S. (Hurst) Rissler.
Lizzie was married to David W. Martin on December 2, 1947. David preceded her in death on April 14, 2018 after 70 years of marriage.
Lizzie was a member of the Churchtown Mennonite Church, (Groffdale Conference). She was a faithful wife, homemaker, and loving mother to her family.
Surviving are her 13 children; Anna R. married to Earl Brubaker, Thorp WI. Martha R. married to Henry Oberholtzer, Mifflinburg, PA. Alvin R. married to Sylvia (Martin) Martin, Athens WI. David R. married to Edna (Zimmerman) Martin East Earl, PA. Amos R. married to Donna (Devine) Martin, Honey Brook, PA. Leroy R. married to Lucy (Newswanger) Martin Latham, MO. Lizzie R. Martin Narvon, PA. Lena R. married to Eli Newswanger Narvon, PA. Luke R. married to Alice (Stauffer) Martin East Earl, PA. Levi R. married to Judith (Zook) Martin Edinburg, VA. Mabel R. married to Bob Kuhr Clare, MI. Titus R. married to Sandra L. (Martin) Martin Narvon, PA. Mark R. married to Martha N. (Zeiset) Martin Narvon, PA.
She is also survived by 50 grandchildren, 17 step grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren and 70 step great-grandchildren. Also surviving are 3 sisters: Anna Burkholder, Mabel Good and Mary Nolt.
Preceding her in death were 3 sisters: Esther Zimmerman, Edna Wenger, and Katie Hoover; 6 brothers: Paul Rissler, Moses Rissler, David Rissler, Abram Rissler, Amos Rissler and Ivan Rissler.
A viewing will be held Sunday July 17, 2-4 & 6-8 PM, at 1885 Main Street East Earl, PA. Funeral services are planned for Monday July 18, 9:30 AM at the Churchtown Mennonite Church. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements by Groff-High- Eckenroth Funeral Home.
