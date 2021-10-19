Lizzie Mae Weaver, 89, of 299 Sawmill Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County died at 9:30 AM Monday, October 18, 2021 at her home. She was born on May 6, 1932 in Ephrata, a daughter of the late Amon Aucker and Mary (Shaub) Aucker. On June 26, 1952 she married David Weaver who preceded her in death on March 31, 2005.
Mrs. Weaver attended Bergstrass School in Ephrata. She was a member of Riverview Old Order Mennonite Church, Snyder County Conference.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Surviving are 7 sons and daughters-in-law, Henry and Clara Weaver of Liverpool, Timothy and Mary Ann Weaver of Bainbridge, Ohio, Philip and Alice Weaver of Hillsboro, Ohio, Stephen and Mary Ann Weaver of Port Trevorton, Chris and Kathleen Weaver of Liverpool, David and Leona Weaver of Liverpool and Jason and Marian Weaver of Centralia, IL., 8 daughters and sons-in-law, Marie and Richard Wenger of Bainbridge, Ohio, Julia and Joseph Stauffer of Hillsboro, Ohio, and Priscilla and Clyde Stauffer, Susan and Harvey Martin, Ruthann and Tony Stauffer, Irene and Alvin Wenger, Betty and Randal Brubaker and Royal and Lamar Martin, all of Port Trevorton, 112 grandchildren, 216 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. Also, surviving are 6 sisters and 3 brothers.
She was preceded in death 2 grandsons and 5 great-grandchildren, one sister, Sara Zimmerman, and one brother, Edwin Aucker.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 1-3 and 5-7 PM on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the neighboring shop, 207 Sawmill Road, Liverpool where the funeral services will be held at 8:30 AM Thursday, October 21, 2021. Further services will be held at 9:00 AM at Riverview Mennonite Church, located at the intersection of Oriental Road and Old Trail Road, Liverpool, officiating will be the local church ministry.
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.
