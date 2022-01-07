Lizzie L. Lantz, 80, of 965 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her home. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late David B. and Mary Lapp Zook. She was the wife of the late Benjamin S. Lantz who died in 2007. A homemaker, Lizzie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 3 children, Aaron married to Katie Glick Lantz, David married to Rachel Stoltzfus Lantz, both of Strasburg, Fannie married to Aaron King, Waveland, IN; 32 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; 5 siblings, Annie married to Samuel King, Loganton, Susie married to Aaron Fisher, Paradise, Samuel married to Emma Stoltzfus Zook, Coatesville, Amos married to Malinda Stoltzfoos Zook, Holtwood, Jacob married to Mary Beiler Zook, New Holland. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Lantz.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 9 AM with interment following in Beiler’s Cemetery, Ronks. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service.
Furman’s – Leola
