Lizzie L. King, 66, of 1044 Georgetown Rd., Paradise, died unexpectedly on Friday evening, May 7, 2021. She was the wife of the late Enos R. King. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late Moses and Lizzie Lapp Beiler. She is survived by three sons: Moses husband of Rachel Fisher King, Ronks, Emanuel husband of Lavina Petersheim King, Paradise, Steven husband of Elizabeth Ann Stoltzfus King, Narvon; six daughters, Anna wife of Jonas Esh, Paradise, Katie wife of David Esh, Newburg, Ida wife of Chester Petersheim, Narvon, Emma wife of Jacob Riehl, Quarryville, Nancy wife of Benuel Zook, Elizabeth wife of Jacob Kauffman, both of Paradise; 56 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Amos husband of Miriam King Beiler, IN, Jacob husband of Emma King Beiler, Ronks; three sisters, Lydia and Mattie Beiler, Naomi wife of David Glick, all of Leola. She was preceded in death by four grandchildren, Steven, Joshua, Eli, Rosanna; 2 brothers, Henry and Enos; a sister, Annie.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral at 9 a.m. EST from the late home on Monday, May 10, 2021 with viewing there till the service. Burial: Bart Cemetery, Georgetown. Furman's – Leola
