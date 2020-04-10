Lizzie L. King, 75, of 1975A Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late Isaac E. and Sarah Fisher Smoker. She was the wife of David B. King. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are 7 children: Daniel S. married to Annie Fisher King, Leola, Isaac D. married to Rebecca Lantz King, Lancaster, Abner S. married to Arianna Stoltzfus King, Lititz, David J. married to Sarah King King, Lancaster, Sarah S. King, Lancaster, Anna Mary married to John E. Stoltzfus, Jr., Fort Plain, NY, Jonas S. married to Mary Esh King, Lancaster; 40 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Lydia Zook, Gordonville, Barbara Stoltzfus, Honey Brook. She was preceded in death by: 2 brothers, Amos and Jonas Smoker; a sister Annie King.
Funeral services will be private. Interment in Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Furman's – Leola
