Lizzie K. Stoltzfus, 76, of 31 E. Eby Rd., Leola, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of Christian S. and Rachel Kauffman Esh. She was the wife of Levi M. Stoltzfus. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are: 9 children, Lydia married to Daniel K. Lantz, Christiana, Rachel married to Sylvan E. Stoltzfus, Christiana, Amos E. married to Anna Glick Stoltzfus, Lititz, Christian E. married to Malinda Petersheim Stoltzfus, Leola, Aaron E. married to Lavina Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Lititz, Rebecca married to Benuel Z. King, New Holland, Annie married to Aaron L. Esh, Quarryville, Barbie married to John J. Miller, Rebersburg, Elizabeth married to Amos L. Riehl, Honey Brook; 72 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rebecca wife of the late Omar Fisher, Ronks. She was preceded in death by 5 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Furman's – Leola
